WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The newest landmark on the riverfront in downtown Wilmington now has it’s first retail tenant open.

The tenant, Axis Fitness, is on the ground floor of River Place.

- Advertisement -

Although River Place moved residents in months ago, this is the first retail business.

The gym is the first and only downtown Wilmington 24-hour fitness center.

More shops and restaurants, including Mellow Mushroom and DGX, are planned for the complex in the coming months.