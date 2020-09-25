How to tell the difference between COVID-19 and flu

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Flu season comes every year, but this is the first time we’re entering flu season while dealing with COVID-19.

With both having similar symptoms, many people are already worried about what that will look like in the Cape Fear. New Hanover County alone has had almost 4,000 cases of coronavirus with no end in sight.

Both the flu and COVID include very similar symptoms such as a fever, chills and a headache, but Carla Turner with the department of health and human services says it’s important to take both very seriously.

“If folks are not feeling well and they have symptoms that are similar to both flu and COVID, we would encourage them to seek medical assistance through their primary care provider,” Turner said. “We want to know what it is, because there are medicines out there that treat flu. We want to make sure people are getting the health care that they need to get.”

Turner says loss of taste or smell is the biggest difference with COVID-19 symptoms, but urges everyone to visit the doctor if they begin feeling poorly.