NC Holiday Flotilla to hold dock decoration contest

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The annual North Carolina Holiday Flotilla held Wrightsville Beach is canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, but that’s not stopping residents from having a good time.

Organizers of the event now say they will be holding a Door to Dock Decorating Contest.

- Advertisement -

Docks that line the normal parade route are encouraged to decorate and judge will be on the water to evaluate the entries.

The route includes from the south side of the drawbridge to Motts Channel and into Banks Channel and to the Coast Guard Station.

The contest is November 27-28. Winners will be decided on Nov. 29.