New Hanover public health breaks down cases in younger age groups

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — New Hanover County Public Health officials say three more New Hanover County residents died from COVID-19 this week.

The department is also monitoring 11 outbreaks and clusters in congregate living, including nursing homes, residential facilities and UNCW residence halls.

Two of the people who died this week were in their 60’s and the other was in their 70’s. All were considered to be at higher risk of serious illness because of underlying health conditions.

This brings the total number of New Hanover County residents who have died from COVID-19 to 32. The New Hanover County Public Health COVID-19 dashboard will be updated in the coming days to reflect this number, once information is processed and reported by the NC Department of Health and Human Services.

“It is difficult to continue to hear of deaths of our community members from COVID-19, and I extend my deepest sympathy to the loved ones of these individuals,” New Hanover County Board of Commissioners Chair Julia Olson-Boseman said. “We know the tools that prevent the spread of COVID-19, but it takes all of us to practice protective measures to protect those at higher risk in our community. I urge everyone to wear face coverings, maintain physical distance from others and wash your hands and high touch surfaces well and often. Don’t let your lack of action against this virus inadvertently harm someone else.”

This week data shows a slight decline in the rate of COVID-19 cases. As activity increases in the community with fall events and children returning to the classroom, New Hanover County Public Health has further broken down the reporting of COVID-19 into smaller age groups, now reporting cases in individuals ages 0 to 10 and 11 to 17.

“It’s important to monitor how reopening and increasing activity impacts the spread of COVID-19 in our community, so we have broken COVID-19 case reporting down a little more to better inform parents and child-serving organizations like schools, faith organizations and child care as schools begin bringing students back into the classroom and fall events take shape,” New Hanover County Assistant Health Director Carla Turner, RN, MSHCA, said. “It’s important to find activities that you and your family enjoy and helps maintain a balanced, active lifestyle, and it’s important to remember that following the three Ws – wear, wait, wash – are the most important tools we have to slow the spread of this virus.”