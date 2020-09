WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s officially fall and if you’re looking to get the perfect pumpkin, patches are beginning to open around southeastern North Carolina.

Wilmington:

Barr Evergreens NC

2715 Shipyard Blvd.

Opens on Sept. 26 at 9AM

Wesley Memorial UMC

1401 S College Rd.

Opens on Oct. 14

Hours: M-F 1 p.m.-7 pm.; Weekend Noon- 7 p.m.

Carolina Beach

St. Paul’s UMC

300 Harper Ave.

Opens Oct. 10

Hours: 9AM-7PM

If you would like your patch to be featured on this list, visit here.