Riverwalk railing repairs underway in downtown Wilmington

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Crews in Wilmington have started repairing the safety railing along the Riverwalk near the Visitors Information Center this week.

It’s the first phase of a capital improvement project.

The facility was built nearly 30 years ago and needs a face lift. A fence has been installed for public safety.

The information center and public restrooms will stay open during construction with a pedestrian detour.

City officials emphasize that this is not related to the nearby car crash last month in which two men died.