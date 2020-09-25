Several road signs remain damaged nearly two months after Hurricane Isaias

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — You may have noticed some road signs are still down across the Cape Fear since Hurricane Isaias.

Most of the impacted signs are fixed quickly, but a few have been damaged for months.

NCDOT says they repair the most important road signs first, and get to the others when they can. According to NCDOT division traffic engineer Jessi Leonard, the process relies heavily on reports from drivers.

“A lot of the time we do rely on citizens or law enforcement to report downed signs, from them being hit or from an accident,” Leonard said. “There’s a contact us NCDOT online, where you can select several different types of damage that you’d like to report.”

NCDOT says that although some signs take longer to repair than others, all signs will receive attention eventually.