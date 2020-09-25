Thalian holds auditions for virtual children’s musical

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington theatre is back!

The Thalian Association Community Theatre is holding auditions for its first virtual children’s musical.

- Advertisement -

Auditions for Dear Edwina are Monday, at the Hannah Block USO Community Center in Downtown Wilmington, and time slots are almost all gone.

To keep the show “state compliant” and safe, the cast will be smaller than normal musicals, with less than 20 kids.

Each actor will be assigned a five minute time slot to sing 16 bars of their favorite musical theatre song, and callbacks will be held the next day.

Susan Habas says although the audience won’t be in-person, the experience will still be worth it:

There will always be theatre, whether it’s live or it’s virtual. So whatever we have to do, we’re going to do to keep it going.”

The musical, Dear Edwina, follows the adventures of Edwina Spoonapple, who hosts a weekly advice TV show with her neighborhood friends.

Viewers will be able to purchase a ticket and stream the show online. If you’d like to audition and learn more, visit here.