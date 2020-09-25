UNCW identifies another cluster of COVID-19 cases at residence hall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has identified a cluster of six COVID-19 cases in University Suite O.

A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are considered in close proximity by location (i.e., a single residential hall or dwelling) in the last 14 days.

The people are isolating and receiving medical monitoring and/or treatment as needed, UNCW says.

The university has informed the New Hanover County Health Department, and contact tracing has been initiated with direct communication to anyone determined to have been in close contact with a positive individual. A close contact is defined as someone who has been within 6 feet of an infected person for more than 15 minutes when either person has not been wearing a face covering. Those identified as a close contact will be notified directly and provided with further guidance.

Students with COVID-19 symptoms (i.e., fever, shortness of breath, muscle aches, a cough, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, etc.) should notify the UNCW Student Health Center at (910) 962-0587 or coronavirus@uncw.edu.

Employees should contact your healthcare provider (let them know you have symptoms when making an appointment), notify your supervisor and then notify the UNCW Student Health Center at 910.962.0587 or coronavirus@uncw.edu.