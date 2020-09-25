UNCW shares plans for Class of 2020 commencement ceremonies, spring semester

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The University of North Carolina Wilmington has released details about their plans for the Class of 2020 commencement ceremonies plus the spring calendar.

In a release on Friday, UNCW gave an update on how things are going currently amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“At present, about 59% of our courses are being taught online, 27% in a hybrid format, and 14% in-person,” UNCW wrote. “Faculty and students have responded well to these new learning environments, and the university is on track to maintain them for the rest of the semester, subject to COVID-19 considerations.”

For students and faculty on the traditional semester calendar, classes will end Nov. 24, followed by Reading Day on Nov. 25. Final exams will take place in class before Thanksgiving (Nov. 26) or remotely between Nov. 30 and Dec. 5. Students and faculty in the university’s Online Accelerated Program should see the OAP Calendar for their schedule.

Spring Calendar

Based on currently available information about the pandemic, UNCW has decided to alter its spring calendar to allow more time between winter break and the first day of classes, an approach designed to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. On the traditional semester calendar, classes will begin on Wednesday, Jan. 20. There will not be a spring break, but classes are canceled for the Good Friday holiday April 1-2. Spring 2021 commencement is scheduled for May 7-8. Students and faculty in the university’s Online Accelerated Program should see the OAP Calendar for their schedule. Although it is too soon to determine exactly how our courses may take shape, the university is planning to offer a robust combination of online, hybrid and in-person classes again in the spring.

Housing and Residence Life

As of this week, nearly 700 students have elected to return home and nearly 400 have moved to other rooms on campus. The move to split roommates in dorms was to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“Although no one knows exactly which course the pandemic will take, if conditions continue along their current track, traditional residence halls and housing for freshmen will close at 1 p.m. on Nov. 25 for the winter break,” UNCW wrote. “Housing and Residence Life will share more specific details with residential students in the next few weeks. The university’s flexible plans for spring semester housing also will take shape over the weeks ahead as more information about the pandemic emerges. Updates will be shared as they become available.”

Class of 2020 Commencement Ceremonies

The university will honor UNCW’s spring, summer and fall 2020 graduates with special virtual ceremonies on Dec. 12. UNCW says they hoped to host these events in person, but even Trask Coliseum, our largest arena, doesn’t include enough space for our graduates and their families and friends to safely gather while also meeting physical distancing guidelines. View more commencement website for information.

You can view the university’s COVID-19 dashboard here.