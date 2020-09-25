VP candidate Kamala Harris making campaign trip to NC next week

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY/WTVD) — Sen. Kamala Harris is coming to Raleigh on Monday.

Harris, a U.S. senator for California, is the Vice Presidential nominee running on the Democratic ticket with Joe Biden.

Biden was in Charlotte on Wednesday at a Black business summit. He spoke about his plan to get the country past the COVID-19 pandemic and to rebuild the US economy.

Harris is scheduled to speak about the Supreme Court of the United States, what’s at stake in the 2020 election, and the Affordable Care Act.

Specifics about her trip to Raleigh have not yet been released.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have both recently been in North Carolina. Trump has traveled to the state more than a dozen times in his presidency.