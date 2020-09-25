What Did We Miss? Truck hauling 260 kilos of meth crashes into police cars

‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Every week Wills Maxwell Jr. gives a humorous report on the weird news stories that WWAY did not cover. This week’s stories are:

Australian police caught a drug courier after he crashed into them.

A survey reveals 40% of smartphone owners would rather go a month without their dog than part with their phone.

Adam Hollingsworth a.k.a. the Dreadhead Cowboy shut down the Dan Ryan Expressway by riding a horse in rush hour.

