Wilmington man sentenced to 11 years for drug charges

WILMINGTON, NC WWAY) — A Wilmington man was sentenced in federal court on Thursday for drug charges.

Peter R. Galloway, 34, was sentenced to 11 years in prison for the distribution of a quantity of cocaine base and possession with the intent to distribute cocaine base.

According to court documents, Peter R. Galloway, 34, sold a quantity of crack to a confidential informant on July 9, 2019.

The next day, law enforcement in Wilmington executed a search warrant on Galloway’s home in 700 block of S. 8th Street and found more than 28 grams of crack, drug paraphernalia, a digital scale and manufacturing materials that contained cocaine residue.

Wilmington Police say an infant was in the home at the time of his arrest.