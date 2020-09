WILMINGTON (WWAY) – A 24-year-old Castle Hayne man serving a life sentence for murder has been granted a new trial by the N.C. Supreme Court.

Tyler Greenfield was convicted of first- and second-degree murder in New Hanover County Superior Court in February 2017. He was also found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The state Supreme Court determined the jury had been given improper standards for deliberations.

