Critically injured state trooper returns home after 84 days of treatment

By
WWAY News
Courtesy: NC Trooper's Association K-9 Search and Recovery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WWAY) – A trooper who was struck by a vehicle while he was attempting to survey the site of a deadly crash has returned home after 84 days of treatment.

At the beginning of July, Trooper Adolfo A. Lopez-Alcedo was about to resurvey the scene of a fatal crash on Interstate 485 that happened the night before. Five people were killed and three others were hurt in the crash.

Lopez-Alcedo had parked his patrol car in the middle of the interstate to block two lanes. That’s when another vehicle slammed into the patrol car which then struck the trooper.

