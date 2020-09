FAYETTEVILLE (WTVD) – It’s been a long and hard journey for Jordan Rhodes. The 9-year-old has been in need of a new kidney since his first kidney transplant failed in 2016.

This week, his family received the news they had all been waiting for. Jordan has been matched with a living kidney donor.

Jordan was born 13 weeks premature. He’s also had to endure two kidney diseases and more than 150 surgeries.

