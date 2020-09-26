First NFL player ruled inactive for COVID-19 test

ATLANTA (CBS) – A.J. Terrell has officially been ruled out for Week 3 as the first NFL player to be placed on the league’s COVID-19 list during the season.

The Atlanta Falcons reportedly received the news on Saturday, September 26, about Terrell’s Friday morning test.

The NFL does not require teams to disclose whether COVID-19 reserve players have personally tested positive for the virus or whether they’ve merely been exposed to someone who has.

Terrell, a first-round draft pick, underwent testing Friday morning, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, and then practiced with the team. Terrell did not partake in the Falcons’ Saturday walk-through, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, and all other players were re-tested ahead of that practice, with results expected by Sunday morning.

Atlanta has since commenced contact tracing to identify anyone who may have been exposed to infection, and the club has yet to receive any other positive test results. The tracing process should be fairly straightforward, per Pelissero, since all players and other individuals with Tier 1 and 2 access at the team facility are required to wear tracking devices all day. If no one was within six feet of Terrell for 15 consecutive minutes or longer, or if no one tests positive or shows symptoms, then there should be no further impact on other players’ status for Atlanta’s Week 3 game.