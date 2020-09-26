Man arrested for assault inflicting serious injury by strangulation

BURGAW (WWAY) – The Pender County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of strangulation.

Riley Jackson Cameron, 27, was taken into custody by the PCSO in the early morning hours of September 26. He was wanted for assault on a female and assault inflicting serious injury by strangulation.

The PCSO says that deputies responded to a domestic disturbance on September 25 and found a female victim who reported that she had been assaulted by Cameron.

The victim was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center for non-life threatening injuries.

Cameron is being held under no bond. His first court appearance will be Monday, September 28.