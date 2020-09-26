PCSO warns of phone scam asking for Social Security numbers

BURGAW (WWAY) – Citizens on the state Sex Offender Registry have been receiving scam phone calls claiming to be from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pender County Sheriffs Office says the scam caller claims over the phone to be a PCSO sergeant. The caller claims that they need the person’s Social Security number to verify registration information.

The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says it does not contact citizens by phone and ask for Social Security numbers. They said, “Sex Offender registry is completed in person in our office during normal business hours.”

As a reminder, do not give personal information to anyone over the phone.