Raleigh mayor issues 11 p.m. curfew ahead of planned social justice demonstrations

RALEIGH (WTVD) – A citywide curfew will go in effect for Raleigh starting Saturday night.
Raleigh Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin announced Saturday morning that a curfew will be put in effect for the city starting at 11 PM ahead of a planned social justice demonstration following a grand jury’s decision not to charge the officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville, KY.
One officer was indicted in the Taylor case, but not directly for her death.
The curfew will continue until 5 AM Sunday morning.