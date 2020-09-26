Thousands protest COVID-19 restrictions in central London

LONDON (AP) — Police moved into London’s Trafalgar Square on Saturday afternoon to breakup a protest against restrictions imposed to slow the spread of COVID-19 after demonstrators ignored warnings to observe social-distancing rules.

Thousands of people, most of whom weren’t wearing masks, crowded into the iconic square to hear speakers who criticized government-imposed restrictions as an over-reaction to the pandemic that needlessly restricted the public’s human rights and freedom of expression.

The Metropolitan Police Service had said before the event that officers would first encourage protesters to follow social distancing rules, but that they would take enforcement action if demonstrators failed to comply.