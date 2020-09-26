Tiny airborne particles may pose a big coronavirus problem

NEW YORK (AP) — Tiny particles that people expel when they sneeze, cough or talk are getting a close look for their ability to spread the new coronavirus.

They come in a range of sizes, and while public health advice was originally based on larger particles, the focus has shifted to risk from smaller ones.

These “aerosols” may explain how a single person can infect many others at a time in an enclosed area.

While questions remain about their significance, some scientists say the time to take protective measures is now.