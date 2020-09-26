Trump picks Amy Coney Barrett for Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

The president introduced Barrett in the White House Rose Garden on Saturday as his nominee to take the place of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week.

The move caps a dramatic reshaping of the federal judiciary that will resonate for a generation. He also hopes it will provide boost his reelection effort as he looks to fend off Democrat Joe Biden.

Republican senators are lining up for a swift confirmation of Barrett before the Nov. 3 election, as they aim to lock in conservative gains in the federal judiciary before a potential transition of power.

Trump hailed Barrett as “a woman of remarkable intellect and character,” saying he had studied her record closely before making the pick.

Barrett would be the first mother of school-age children to serve on the Supreme Court.

Barrett is 48 and has seven children, including two adopted from Haiti and a son with Down syndrome.

She would be the fifth woman to serve on the high court.

Her husband, Jesse, and her children are at the White House for Saturday’s ceremony.

Although Barrett is the president’s choice to replace Justice Ginsburg, she is more aptly described as heir to another departed Supreme Court justice: conservative hero Antonin Scalia.

Like Scalia, for whom she once clerked, she is a committed Roman Catholic as well as a firm devotee of his favored interpretation of the Constitution known as originalism.