Fighting erupts between Armenia, Azerbaijan; 16 killed

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Fighting between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces has erupted again over the disputed separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh and a top territorial official says 16 people have been killed and more than 100 others wounded.

Azerbaijan’s president, meanwhile, says his military has suffered losses.

Armenia also claimed that two Azerbaijani helicopters were shot down and three Azerbaijani tanks were hit by artillery in Sunday’s fighting. But Azerbaijan’s defense ministry rejected that claim.

Heavy fighting broke out in the morning in the region that lies within Azerbaijan but has been under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since 1994 at the end of a separatist war.