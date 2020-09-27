Late night protest in Portland, Oregon, declared unlawful

PORTLAND (AP) — Several people in Portland, Oregon were arrested in anti-police brutality protests that continued into early Sunday, hours after demonstrations ended with few reports of violence.

Authorities say the protests that began Saturday night were declared an unlawful assembly and police began forcing demonstrators out after people blocked the road and objects were thrown at officers, including full drink cans and rocks.

One protester lit an American flag on fire, and some protesters were seen shooting fireworks at police.

Several arrests have been made.

The unrest came hours after a right-wing rally and counterprotesters largely dispersed without serious violence Saturday afternoon.