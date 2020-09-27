Man shot in Wilmington last night released from NHRMC

WIMLINGTON (WWAY) – A man was shot last night in Wilmington but has since been released from the hospital.

The 26 year old man was found by Wilmington Police Department suffering from non-life threatening injuries on the 3500 block of Frog Pond Place around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, September 26.

Wilmington police say they responded to the area in reference to a shooting.

The man was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center and has since been released.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Wilmington Police Department or use Text-a-Tip.

WWAY will bring you more information as it becomes available.