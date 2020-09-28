American Heart Association’s Cape Fear Heart Walk goes digital

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With the recent coronavirus pandemic keeping more at home, the American Heart Association is embracing the new normal and moving its iconic Cape Fear Heart Walk to a reimagined digital experience.

Organizers say the new virtual experience will be a fun and meaningful way to celebrate heart and stroke survivors, raise lifesaving funds and encourage physical activity.

“Now, more than ever, we’re all looking for ways to connect with others, stay active and

stay healthy,” AHA Cape Fear Director Ashley Miller said. “We are grateful for the

support from our community and can’t wait to see how everyone joins the fun digitally

from wherever they are.”

On October 17, Cape Fear Heart Walk participants and teams are invited to get moving at home or around their neighborhoods starting at 10:00am. Walkers can also follow along and join the community conversation by going here and joining the Cape Fear Heart Walk Digital

Experience in the events section.

Here are a few fun activities to consider choosing from:

• Take a walk outside (while following current social distancing guidelines).

• Get the whole family involved and have an indoor dance party.

• Try out a few strengthening exercises like push-ups, lunges and squats.

• Create an at home circuit workout.

To register, visit here. From there, participants can stay up to date by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app and encourage friends and family to join in via e-mail or on social media. On the day of, everyone is encouraged to wear red or their Heart Walk t-shirts and post pictures and videos to document your activity using #capefearheartwalk.

The funds raised from the Cape Fear Heart Walk go towards research, advocacy, CPR

training and to promote better health.