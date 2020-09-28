Deputies shot at man armed with machete after hit-and-run

CHAPEL HILL, NC (AP) — Authorities say law-enforcement officers in North Carolina shot at a man who attacked sheriff’s deputies with a machete and drove his car at a police officer in separate encounters.

The Times-News reports that the suspect, 39-year-old Benjamin Michael Morley, was treated for a wound on his left leg after police apprehended him on Friday night.

Police started chasing Morley after he allegedly struck a student with his car on the University of North Carolina’s flagship Chapel Hill campus and then drove away.

A UNC officer who tried to stop Morley fired at him as he was backing up and driving toward the officer. Later, two Alamance County sheriff’s deputies fired at Morley when he lunged at them and swung a machete.