Fall 2020 motorcycle rally kicks off in Myrtle Beach

The 2020 Myrtle Beach Fall Bike Week Motorcycle rally in Horry County kicks off on Monday, Sept. 28, and goes through Sunday, Oct. 4.

The organizers from the Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson store told state officials that staff and attendees have received communication regarding all safety protocols and COVID-19 related policies.

State officials approved two permits for Myrtle Beach Harley Davidson to host events throughout the Fall Bike Week.

Organizers told state leaders that they’d have social distancing policies in place, require masks and would offer touchless payment options.

