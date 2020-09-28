Last public hearing held before commissioners vote on NHRMC sale

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tonight is the last chance for the community to have their voice heard over the sale of New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Last week, a judge ruled against a group trying to delay a decision. New Hanover County Commissioners will vote on the sale between the county, NHRMC, and Novant Health on Oct. 5.

WWAY’s Sydney Bouchelle is at the public hearing and says there are some passionate voice on both sides of the issues.

Prior to the meeting, she says most of the people outside were in support of the partnership. However, there were a couple of people that express their disapproval as they walked into the hearing.

The meeting began at 5 p.m.

The New Hanover County and New Hanover Regional Medical Center Partnership Advisory Group (PAG) will hold its last meeting on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will be held at UNCW’s Burney Center, located at Price Drive on the UNCW Campus. The meeting will be open to the public and can also be watched virtually using this public zoom link.

This will be an opportunity for the group to discuss feedback and the final agreement. They will vote and make a final recommendation at this meeting regarding the agreement that will then go to the NHRMC Board of Trustees and New Hanover County Board of Commissioners.