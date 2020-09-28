Louisville drops curfew, legislator questions rioting law

LOUISVILLE, KY (AP) — A curfew is being lifted in Louisville, where many people have been arrested for refusing to stop their nighttime protests after a grand jury’s decision not to charge officers in the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement that he decided to allow the curfew to expire as of 6:30 a.m. Monday.

- Advertisement -

Meanwhile, a state lawmaker says she will propose changing Kentucky’s legal definition of rioting after Democratic state Rep. Attica Scott was charged with a felony rioting count while participating in Louisville protests for racial justice.