Man accused of scamming Oak Island businesses with ‘movie money’

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) — The Oak Island Police Department says a man was recently arrested for using fake money at area businesses.

“There are a select few folks that tend to try the easy way of ‘earning” money,'” the OKI police wrote on Facebook. “One seemingly trendy way is by purchasing movie money online then passing it, defrauding our businesses out of their earnings.”

Robert William Midgley was arrested on 11 felony charges for allegedly passing fake money. He is also charged with probation violation.

“For those of us that still use paper money, please check for markings that indicate that it may not be legal tender,” the police department wrote online.