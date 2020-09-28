Man finds 9-carat diamond at state park

A bank branch manager found a nine carat diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park in AR. (Photo: Crater of Diamonds State Park)

(CNN) — Persistence pays.

Kevin Kinard was visiting Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park when he discovered a 9.07 carat diamond.

Kinard, from Maumelle, Arkansas, has been going to park since a second-grade field trip — even though he had always come back empty handed.

He’s 33 now. And he’s got the second-largest diamond found in the park’s history.

Kinard was at the park with friends on Labor Day.

“Anything that looked like a crystal, I picked it up and put it in my bag,” he said in a news release from the park.

The bank branch manager then came across a marble-sized crystal.

“It kind of looked interesting and shiny, ” Kinard said. “I just thought it might’ve been glass.”

“I honestly teared up when they told me. I was in complete shock,” he said.

He decided to call his find the Kinard Friendship Diamond.

“It weighs 9.07, and I found it on 9/7. I thought that was so unique.”

