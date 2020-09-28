Man finds 9-carat diamond at state park

(CNN) — Persistence pays.
Kevin Kinard was visiting Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park when he discovered a 9.07 carat diamond.
Kinard, from Maumelle, Arkansas, has been going to park since a second-grade field trip — even though he had always come back empty handed.
He’s 33 now. And he’s got the second-largest diamond found in the park’s history.
Kinard was at the park with friends on Labor Day.
“Anything that looked like a crystal, I picked it up and put it in my bag,” he said in a news release from the park.
The bank branch manager then came across a marble-sized crystal.
“It kind of looked interesting and shiny, ” Kinard said. “I just thought it might’ve been glass.”
“I honestly teared up when they told me. I was in complete shock,” he said.
He decided to call his find the Kinard Friendship Diamond.
“It weighs 9.07, and I found it on 9/7. I thought that was so unique.”