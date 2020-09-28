Sampson County bridge closing for emergency repairs

CLINTON, NC (WWAY) — The N.C. Department of Transportation will temporarily close a bridge on a Sampson County highway for emergency repairs.

The bridge on N.C. 24 (Turkey Highway) over Six Runs Creek will be closed in both directions between Interstate 40 and Clinton beginning at 1 p.m. on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Bridge maintenance crews discovered one of the bridge beams was failing and needed immediate repairs. The work is expected to take about two weeks.

The detour around the closure is I-40, N.C. 403, U.S. 701 Business to return to N.C. 24.