Sheriff: 1 wounded in shooting at NC haunted house

CHINA GROVE, NC (AP) — Authorities say one person was wounded in a shooting at a Halloween haunted house attraction in North Carolina.

Investigators arrested five juveniles and seized three guns after responding to a report of shots fired at the Reaper’s Realm haunted house in China Grove on Saturday night.

- Advertisement -

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that fights broke out among a crowd of about 1,000 people.

One person was treated at a hospital for a gunshot wound on one of his feet.

The sheriff’s office said the person has been released from the hospital.