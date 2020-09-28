Traffic stop in Tabor City leads to three arrests

TABOR CITY, NC (WWAY) — Three people were arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office on Joe Brown Highway South in Tabor City on Friday.

The sheriff’s office says they stopped a van and the driver, Jose G. Salazar, originally gave the deputy fake information and identification. Cristine Somerville and Bruno Ferreira were also in the van.

K-9 Cooper was deployed after the deputy reported seeing concerning behavior. CCSO says K-9 Cooper alerted twice on the van so deputies then conducted a search.

During it, CCSO says meth, cocaine, heroin along with scales and a glass pipe. Deputies also reported finding multiple identifications, social security cards, cell phones, laptops, a large quantity of USB drives, and a breaking and entering toolkit.

CCSO says a bag found inside the van contained “hundreds of documents belonging to no one in the van. The documents contained personal information including birthdates, addresses, and credit card numbers. A notebook was also located with information detailing the suspects’ drug business.”

All three were arrested and taken to jail.

During the interviews, the suspects advised that they had traveled from New Jersey to Myrtle Beach, SC.

Cristine Somerville, 34, of New York was charged with two counts of Felony Possession of Schedule I Controlled Substance and one count of Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. She received a $50,000.00 secured bond.

Bruno M. Ferreira, 33, of New Jersey was charged with Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Schedule II Controlled Substance. He received a $60,000.00 secured bond.

Jose G. Salazar, 49, of New York was charged with Felony Maintaining a Vehicle to Keep/Sell a Controlled Substance, Felony Possession with Intent to Manufacture, Sell, Deliver a Schedule I Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Citation for Providing Fictitious Information to an Officer, and a Citation for having No Operators License. He received a $60,000.00 secured bond.

This investigation is ongoing.

Additional charges are likely.