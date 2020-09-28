WPD: Victim shoots man armed with machete in self-defense

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in the Hillcrest community earlier this month.
Michael Melvyn Miller, 44, was arrested on Monday.
Around 8:10 p.m. on Sept. 8, Wilmington police responded to the 1400-block of Meares Street to a shooting.
According to Wilmington police, Miller was armed with a machete when he approached the 24-year-old man and stole his gun. Police say there then was a struggle, leading Miller to grab a woman who was standing nearby and hold the machete to her neck. The altercation ended with the man shooting Miller in self-defense, police add. The man was taken into custody the night of the shooting and released that same night, once officers learned what had happened.
Assault WDW with intent to hill
Assault w/deadly weapon
Possession of firearm by felon