WPD: Victim shoots man armed with machete in self-defense

By
WWAY News
-
0
Michael Melvyn Miller (Photo: WPD/MGN)

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in the Hillcrest community earlier this month.

Michael Melvyn Miller, 44, was arrested on Monday.

- Advertisement -

Around 8:10 p.m. on Sept. 8, Wilmington police responded to the 1400-block of Meares Street to a shooting.

According to Wilmington police, Miller was armed with a machete when he approached the 24-year-old man and stole his gun. Police say there then was a struggle, leading Miller to grab a woman who was standing nearby and hold the machete to her neck. The altercation ended with the man shooting Miller in self-defense, police add. The man was taken into custody the night of the shooting and released that same night, once officers learned what had happened.

Miller’s charges include:
Robbery w/dangerous weapon
Assault WDW with intent to hill
1st degree kidnapping
Assault w/deadly weapon
Possession of firearm by felon
Miller is being held under a $200,000 secured bond.