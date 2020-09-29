Church members putting faith into action providing relief for Gulf Coast hurricane victims

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Several members of a New Hanover County church have returned home after spending several days in the Gulf Coast assisting residents impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Last week, 10 members of Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church made the 15-hour trip to Alexandria, Louisiana, where they assisted 14 homeowners in need of help removing trees brought down by the powerful storm. They also assisted in putting tarps on three damaged roofs.

The group provided the service at no charge. Professional tree removal companies would have easily cost these homeowners upwards of $30,000 — money many of these homeowners simply couldn’t afford especially in light of the other repairs they need to make.

“Several families had been waiting for almost a month to have the trees removed to make way for utilities to be restored,” John McIntyre, senior pastor of Wrightsville Beach Baptist Church, said. “All families and seniors were extremely grateful.”

Three members of the church group were local high school students and all of the adults took vacation time to be part of the mission.

“The best part of serving in this way is the opportunity to show love to folks who feel forgotten,” McIntyre said.