Columbus deputies need help finding man accused of raping child

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man accused of raping a child in 2018.

Deputies say Jeremy Thomas Ward, 36 is wanted for an outstanding warrant for statutory rape of a child.

Ward is approximately 6’ tall and weighs approximately 245 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

CCSO says his last known address was on Red Store Road in Whiteville. However, he may be in the Hallsboro area now.

If you have any information, contact the sheriff’s office at (910) 642-6551.