Construction is finally complete for some stores at the Independence Mall

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Independence Mall in Wilmington has been undergoing construction for more than a year. But there’s finally light at the end of the tunnel for the long-awaited project.

Five Below recently opened for business, with a grand opening scheduled for this Friday.

Dick’s Sporting Goods is expected to be the next store to allow customers when it opens on October 17th.

Once the remainder of construction on the mall concludes, dozens of other businesses will join the two stores in the coming months.