Deputies: Pender County mom charged with falsely reporting child’s abduction

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County Sheriff’s Office says a woman has been charged for filing a report of a child abduction that didn’t actually happen.

The sheriff’s office says a one-year-old boy was taken from his grandmother’s home Saturday afternoon. The boy was safely found hours later.

Carlo Clibbons, 27, was originally accused of taking the child, but deputies say that’s no longer the case and he doesn’t face any charges.

The PCSO says the toddler’s mother, 23-year-old Yasmen Jacobs, of Watha, was served with a warrant for arrest Monday afternoon, charging her with one count of false report to law enforcement and one count of resist, obstruct, delay a public officer.

Jacobs was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond. Her first court date is Tuesday.