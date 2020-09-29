Hilton hotel, Tractor Supply, Wendy’s coming to Leland in 2021

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — Leland is one of the fastest-growing towns in the Cape Fear and the area will see even more growth over the next year.

The Town of Leland confirms tru by Hilton Hotel, Tractor Supply Company, and Wendy’s are all set to open in 2021.

- Advertisement -

The town says Clarendon Properties is developing the tru by Hilton Hotel adjacent to the Harris Teeter grocery store at Waterford. The hotel is expected to include 93 rooms, an indoor pool, continental breakfast, and other amenities. The hotel will be managed by Crown Hotel and Travel Management, which also manages the Holiday Inn Express in Magnolia Greens. The anticipated opening date is in late 2021 or into some time in 2022.

Tractor Supply Co. is to be built in the Ibis Landing development near the corner of Highway 17 and Carol Lynn Drive. Construction is expected to begin in the fall, with an opening date in 2021.

Wendy’s is coming to Brunswick Forest at the corner of Highway 17 and Provision Parkway.

7Twenty6 Brewery is on track to open next year as well.