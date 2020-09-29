ICE agents arrest 24 people across NC in latest operation

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — ICE arrested roughly 24 people in North Carolina during its latest operation, officials said Monday.
During a news conference, ICE officials said they targeted Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh last week, and made about two dozen arrests.
Channel 9 reporter Tina Terry rode along with agents as they made those arrests and was there as teams took several undocumented people with criminal charges and convictions into custody.
Last week, ICE agents brought in a total of 20 people. In about half of those cases, the suspects were in jail and ICE asked the arresting agencies to hold them until they could detain them -– but they told Channel 9 those agencies declined to do so. ICE officials said that puts their agents in danger.
ICE agents started at 4:30 a.m. to look for people who are unlawfully in the U.S., including Joe Ruiz-Quintero.
In June, police charged him with assault with a deadly weapon and sent him to the Mecklenburg County Jail.