Man accused of breaking into Bladen County home

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man was arrested for allegedly breaking into a home near Dublin Monday afternoon.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a homeowner after he was alerted by a neighbor that someone was at his home.

- Advertisement -

When deputies arrived, the homeowner reported seeing an unknown man behind the home. Deputies say the suspect then took off and was chased by the homeowner before losing sight of the car.

Following an investigation, the sheriff’s office says detectives approached the suspect at his residence in the 1500-block of Pleasant Grove Church Road, where he confessed to stealing two Stihl chainsaws and a suitcase. The items were recovered.

41-year-old Thomas Jason Swann, of Bladenboro, was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, and possession of stolen property.

Bond was set at $15,000 secured and Swann was placed in the Bladen County Detention Center.