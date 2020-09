WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A murder suspect wanted in Georgia is now behind bars in Wilmington.

US Marshalls arrested 24-year-old Hakiem Sherif Williams on Monday.

Wilmington Police say Williams was wanted for a motel murder in Gwinnett County, Georgia September 6.

According to online arrest records, Williams was arrested at Greentree Apartments in Wilmington.

He was previously charged in Wilmington in a 2016 shooting in the Houston Moore community.