Military training scheduled for parts of VA and NC through mid-October

ELIZABETHTOWN, NC (WWAY) — The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit will conduct a training exercise on military installations in Virginia and North Carolina from Sept. 27 to Oct. 15.

The US Marine Corps says this is a part of regularly-scheduled training in preparation for an overseas deployment.

Training events will take place in South Boston and Chase City, Va., along with Kenansville, Rose Hill, and Elizabethtown.

Training of this type has occurred on military installations since 1985 and will most likely be unnoticed by the majority of the population.

The public can expect to possibly see or hear the following: military aircraft overflying the area, a limited number of military vehicles in the area, and role players (Marines) in Middle Eastern attire at selected sites.

“The daytime activities (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.) are unobtrusive and the nighttime activities (6 p.m. to midnight) will also be unobtrusive but may consist of: helicopters flying over the area, Marines and Sailors on the ground at isolated areas, and blank gunfire,” the US Marine Corps wrote in a release. “During the training events, local law enforcement may cordon training areas for a limited period of time to ensure that military personnel, vehicles, and aircraft do not interfere with civilian activities and vice-versa. Road closures will be kept to a minimum (with regards to location and duration).”

You should not approach any of the military personnel.

“Every effort has been made to isolate the Marines and Sailors from the general population so the training scenario can be executed without mishap or interference,” the Marine Corps wrote.