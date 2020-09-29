No more snow days? Virtual learning could replace school closures

CHARLOTTE, NC (WSOC) — Every school district in the Charlotte area is balancing some level of virtual learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
So, that got us thinking — will snow days be a thing of the past?
In the Carolinas, the threat of snow means students waking up hoping to see their school among the dozens scrolling across the bottom of your TV screen.
Schools would shut down for the day, allowing for kids to sleep in or get outside for a day of sledding.
But, those days could be going away — kids could be trading in that downtime for their laptop, especially kids in the northeast and maybe here in the Carolinas.
They can blame virtual learning.
New York City just canceled snow days for the entire year. The district said that since students now have the ability to do learning at home, there’s no need for snow days.
These changes are being seen in other states as well and some are considering doing the same thing for other weather emergencies like hurricanes, flooding, and excessive heat.