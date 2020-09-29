North Carolina woman finds two-headed snake inside home

ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC (WSOC) — A North Carolina woman was surprised this weekend after finding a baby, two-headed snake inside of her home.
Jeannie Wilson nicknamed the snake “Double Trouble” after she discovered it in her sunroom.
She believes the one-foot long snake is a rat snake.
Wilson immediately called family members after spotting the reptile near an end table.
“I called my son-in-law, who wasn’t far away, and he said he’d be back,” Wilson said. “I’m not crazy, guys. He’s got two heads. When he got there, he said, ‘He does have two heads, don’t he?’”
The Catawba Science Center said the baby black rat snake is rare — one in 100,000 has two heads.
The Catawba Science Center plans on keeping the snake and using it in its programs for school-age children.