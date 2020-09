NEW HANOVER COUNTY (WWAY)– A 1-year-old short-haired cat needs a home.

Officer Stephen Watson with New Hanover County Animal Services described her as a very playful cat and loves to snuggle.

A meet and greet is required if you’d like to adopt her.

If you are interested in adopting a pet please call the New Hanover County Animal Services for more information.

County residents can adopt for $70.