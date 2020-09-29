Wilmington neighborhood says farewell to longtime UPS driver

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)–One Wilmington area UPS driver has spent the past two decades serving the people of the Cape Fear. As his time in the position comes to an end, the community around him is showing their thanks.

“He just always goes that extra mile,”says Wilmington resident Rebane O’Neill.

- Advertisement -

Kevin Jackson has spent the better part of the last 20 years cruising up and down he streets of Wilmington delivering package for UPS. Now, that career is quickly coming to an end with his retirement.

The community was searching for ways to honor Jackson, that’s when Alpha Graphics designed a sign to congratulate the longtime driver. Residents up and down Pine Valley are now proudly displaying those signs in their front yards.

“We had to do something for Kevin, we’ve been in our house for about 16 years and he’s been our UPS driver the entire time,”says Pine Valley resident Jen Wilson-Mathis. “It’s such a rare thing in this world to have somebody stay in a job in a community for 15, 20, 25 years.”

Wilmington residents like Rebane O’Neill, say he has not only treated them kind, but also their animals. Anytime he was driving through the neighborhood he would acknowledge her dog, which is one thing that stuck out to her when thinking about Kevin’s work over the years.

“I take her on really long walks around the neighborhood most nights,”O’Neill says. “We can pass him six times and every single time we pass he’ll honk at her. That’s so special to us that he takes that extra time. You know honking once I can see a lot of people do that, but he honks every single time and she loves it.”

Jackson will make his final Wilmington routes on Wednesday, but before he does that the people of the Cape Fear want to leave him with these messages.

“I wish him the absolute best and we’re gonna miss him a ton, but we hope to see him in the future,”said O’Neill.

Some residents say they’ll never have another UPS driver like him.

“Just congratulations and you will be missed and irreplaceable.”

All of our crew here at WWAY-TV wants to wish Mr. Jackson the best of luck in retirement.